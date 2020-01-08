-
USA: Biden tears into Trump’s ‘dangerously incompetent’ handling of Iran crisis
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tore into what he described as US President Donald Trump’s “dangerously incompetent” handling of escalating tensions with Iran, when speaking in New York City on Tuesday.
Biden slammed Trump for resorting to “tweets, threats and tantrums” rather than “level-headed words meant to dial down the tensions and to take us off the path of conflict.”
The Democratic frontrunner denounced the killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, stressing that the “haphazard decision-making process that led up to it” and “the reckless disregard for the consequences that would surely follow” were “dangerously incompetent.”
“You have to explain your decision and your strategy to the American people. That’s your job as president, Mr President,” said Biden.
Soleimani and deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport last week, triggering an escalation of tensions in the region.
