USA: Biden vows to ensure Democrats are “careful” in deliberations on Iowa Caucus results
Former Vice President Joe Biden took to the stage alongside his wife Jill in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, as the results from the first Democratic Caucuses were expected to be announced, but were delayed.
“Well, the Iowa Democratic Party is working to get these results, and get them straight. And I want to make sure they’re very careful in their deliberations, and indications are, from our indications, it’s going to be close. We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,” Biden said in reference to the announced delay.
Biden went on to set his sights on US President Donald Trump, calling this years election “a battle for the soul of the nation,” adding that “every one of us knows that deep in our bones that everything this nation stands for is at stake, and I really mean it. Four more years of Donald Trump will fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And character is on the ballot.”
“I am ready to give him a new nickname, the ‘former’ president Trump,” Biden added.
His speech came as results were expected to come in for the highly-anticipated Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the Democratic primaries that’s often used as a bellwether to test the strength and resonance of a candidate’s bid for the nomination.
According to reports, the Iowa Democratic Party reported “inconsistencies” between different sets of results, leading to doubts about their validity. Various reports have surfaced about technical issues with a mobile app that precinct chairs used to report results with. Due to this, the announcement of the results of the caucuses are now expected to be delayed until at least Tuesday.
