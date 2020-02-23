USA: Biden warns of Russia”s election interference in last Nevada rally ahead of caucuses

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke at his last rally ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas on Friday. The former senator from Delaware reminded the crowd of Trump’s reputation for supporting what he called “thugs” and “dictators”, a move which Biden says has damaged the United States’ reputation worldwide.

“Think about it, our very democracy is at risk. Look what’s happening around the world. They’re asking questions: ‘What in God’s name is going on in America?’ The embrace of dictators and thugs. The way he (Trump) talks about why would Vladimir Putin get involved in our elections. Give me a break, you can’t be that stupid,” said Biden.

He further reminded that US intelligence agencies were aware of Russia’s attempts to influence the US election, having warned the President before. “And seventeen of our intelligence agencies stood there and said: Mr. President, they are engaged and they were engaged in trying to affect our elections.

What has happened now? We’ve now learned what we already knew and many of you knew, they are engaged again right now as we speak, trying to affect not only the general election but who becomes the nominee of the Democratic party,” explained Biden.

Latest poll numbers put Biden at the second place far behind Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont who is the favourite to win Nevada.

