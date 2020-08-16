-
USA: BLM counter-demonstrators met with paintball guns at “Patriot Prayer” Portland rally
BLM counter-demonstrators confronted a ‘Patriot Prayer’ rally near the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland on Saturday, where they were hit with paintballs and mace or bear repellent, as the two groups clashed.
Clad in helmets and other protective equipment, the group was followed through different parts of the city by the counter-demonstrators, firing paintball guns and mace to ward off advances.
The Portland-based Patriot Prayer group was allegedly founded by Joey Gibson in 2016, and has organised multiple demonstrations throughout the West Coast in recent years. The group is believed to have affiliations with the ‘Proud Boys’, which is designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Anti-racist and anti-police demonstrations have been ongoing in Portland since the death of George Floyd in May, marking their 80th consecutive night on Saturday.
