USA: BLM protesters confront police in Kenosha after black man shooting

Dozens of BLM protesters confronted police clashed outside the County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday.

Officers in riot gear can be seen arriving as demonstrators gathered outside the building. The protests began after a video appeared online showing a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake shot in the back several times by police.

The demonstration in Kenosha is the latest in a series of protests against police brutality and racism across the US and worldwide.

