USA: BLM protesters continue to decry police brutality and racism in Kenosha

Black Lives Matters protesters marched again in Kenosha, on Wednesday evening, decrying police brutality and racism.

The protesters could be seen marching through the streets, chanting slogans such as “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.” At one point they also passed by the Kenosha County Court, which had been fenced up two days ago to protect it from vandalism.

Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by officers on Sunday.

Massive protests started on Monday night condemning the police shooting of Blake. As the protests turned violent, vehicles and businesses throughout the city were seen damaged and torched.

