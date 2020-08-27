USA: BLM protesters march in Charlotte on third night of RNC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Charlotte, North Carolina, where part of the Republican National Convention was taking place for the third night, on Wednesday.

Demonstrators were seen insulting police, and gathered outside the Mecklenberg County Detention Center.

Thousands have been protesting throughout the country in recent months, denouncing a pattern of police killing unarmed black men and women.

