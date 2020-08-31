USA: BLM protesters pepper-sprayed after altercation with Trump supporters in Portland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters were pepper-sprayed after an altercation with supporters of US President Donald Trump in Portland on Sunday.

The confrontation between rival groups could be seen before a person pulled out a pepper-spray and used it against BLM protesters.

One person was shot dead during clashes between Trump supporters and BLM protesters in the city on Saturday.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have been taking place in Portland in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer.

