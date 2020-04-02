USA: Body loaded into refrigerated truck near NYC’s hospital as coronavirus death toll rises

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A body was seen being loaded into a refrigerated truck at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, on Wednesday, as the city’s coronavirus death toll rises to 1,374.

As the city’s hospitals are struggling to cope with the rising amount of deaths, dozens of refrigerated trucks have been deployed near the medical centres.

According to the city’s officials quoted in media, such a deployment is the biggest since the 9/11 terror attacks.

The US is the county with the most coronavirus cases. According to the latest Johns Hopkins University data, the US has registered 209,071​ cases with 4,633 deaths.

