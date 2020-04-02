-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Body loaded into refrigerated truck near NYC’s hospital as coronavirus death toll rises
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A body was seen being loaded into a refrigerated truck at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, on Wednesday, as the city’s coronavirus death toll rises to 1,374.
As the city’s hospitals are struggling to cope with the rising amount of deaths, dozens of refrigerated trucks have been deployed near the medical centres.
According to the city’s officials quoted in media, such a deployment is the biggest since the 9/11 terror attacks.
The US is the county with the most coronavirus cases. According to the latest Johns Hopkins University data, the US has registered 209,071 cases with 4,633 deaths.
Video ID: 20200401-058
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-058
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly