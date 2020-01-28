USA: Bolton book ‘essentially confirms’ Trump’s abuse of power – Schumer

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that former US National Security Advisor John Bolton “essentially confirms the president committed the offences charged in the first article of impeachment,” in his upcoming memoir, in Washington DC on Monday.

“Ambassador Bolton wrote in his book that he was ordered by the president to continue freezing assistance until Ukraine announced the political investigations he was seeking, including the investigation into the Bidens. This is stunning. It goes right to the heart of the charges against the president,” said Schumer.

Schumer added that “It’s up to four Senate Republicans, just four Senate Republicans, to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Mr (Robert) Blair and Mr (Michael) Duffy testify in the Senate trial.”

The senator’s comments came after highlights of Bolton’s manuscript, alleging that Trump ordered aid to Ukraine be put on hold in until Ukraine’s President Zelensky did as he wanted, came to light over the weekend.

At the presser Republican Senators, Mike Braun and John Barrasso also addressed the media to dismiss Bolton’s allegations and to attack Schumer and his party.

“His goal, as clearly stated, is to become the majority leader, not to remove the president,” said Republican Senator John Barrasso.

Trump is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.

Video ID: 20200127-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200127-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly