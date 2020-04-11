USA: Bronx doctor talks surviving COVID-19 at “the epicentre of the epicentre of the epicentre”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A recently recovered doctor from COVID-19 working at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in New York City described the situation as “one of the hardest moments of his life.”

While speaking outside St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx on Friday, Doctor Odutola talked about the work he together with his colleagues have been doing, his experiences being sick with the virus and the way he is coping with the rollercoaster of emotions this whole experience brings.

“I think for me the hardest part of this whole debacle is having to inform family members of people who actually passed from this, which is, just thinking about it, my night just today has been crazy, and it just gets me emotional sometimes, just thinking about the fact that sometimes there is nothing we can do,” said Odutola.

“Basically as a doctor, you give your all every time. You try to give your all every time. The change I’ve experienced with this pandemic is that feeling of helplessness sometimes, like the fact that you’ve done all you can do and still you get the negative outcome from this,” he added.

When talking about his experience after falling ill with the virus and having quarantined for at least a week, the predominant thing was fear.

“The major part of this experience was fear. I had all the classic symptoms, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, I had to monitor myself cause I’m a doctor but still with that and with what I’ve seen at the hospital, and with the cases I’ve seen, seeing young people die from this,” said the doctor before adding: “There are only two ways it can go: you can get better, or you can go to the ICU, get incubated and probably die from this, and that was the fear part.”

New York City has registered more than 5,150 related COVID-19 deaths as of Friday according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, making it the hardest-hit city by the outbreak in the United States.

