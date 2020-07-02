USA: Brooklyn ‘Day of Rage’ demo decries Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank

-
Protesters rallied in Bay Ridge in Brooklyn in New York City on Wednesday to condemn Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank territories.
Protesters held banners and chanted in the ‘Day of Rage’ demo.
Similar protests took place in Chicago, San Diego, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Israel’s planned annexation of territory and Jewish West Bank settlements has been slammed by many countries in the international community.
