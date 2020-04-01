-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Brooklyn hospital continues to take in patients amid growing coronavirus numbers
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City continues to see lines of patients outside of its doors, as cases in the heavily-stricken state continue to overwhelm health care facilities.
Footage from Wednesday shows newly-arriving patients and a line looping around the sidewalk, with personnel taking patients into a makeshift tent for evaluation.
Health workers have protested hospital conditions in the city, where they say severe equipment shortages have left them and their ill patients vulnerable.
New York remains the worst affected US state by the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 66,000 cases and over 900 deaths.
Video ID: 20200401-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly