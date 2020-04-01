USA: Brooklyn hospital continues to take in patients amid growing coronavirus numbers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City continues to see lines of patients outside of its doors, as cases in the heavily-stricken state continue to overwhelm health care facilities.

Footage from Wednesday shows newly-arriving patients and a line looping around the sidewalk, with personnel taking patients into a makeshift tent for evaluation.

Health workers have protested hospital conditions in the city, where they say severe equipment shortages have left them and their ill patients vulnerable.

New York remains the worst affected US state by the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 66,000 cases and over 900 deaths.​

