USA: Buildings destroyed as tornado rips through city in Arkansas

49 mins ago

Mandatory Credit: Adam Hardin

Buildings were seen destroyed after a tornado ripped through Jonesboro, a city in the state of Arkansas, Saturday.

According to reports, at least six people have been injured, with severe damage inflicted on commercial and residential buildings.

