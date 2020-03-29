USA: Buildings destroyed as tornado rips through city in Arkansas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Adam Hardin

Buildings were seen destroyed after a tornado ripped through Jonesboro, a city in the state of Arkansas, Saturday.

According to reports, at least six people have been injured, with severe damage inflicted on commercial and residential buildings.

Mandatory Credit: Adam Hardin

Video ID: 20200329-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly