USA: Buttigieg makes final push for support ahead of Iowa Democratic caucuses

US Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg made his final bid to voters at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, just ahead of the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses.

Buttigieg began his rally as he “always” does, by asking those in attendance to join him in “visualizing, in as much detail as you can, how it’s going to feel, that first time that the sun comes up over Iowa and Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States.”

“Feels good, right?” Buttigieg said amid the cheers of the crowd.

Buttigieg asked his supporters if they were ready to “say goodbye to the chaos and the corruption… say goodbye to the cruelty and the division… say goodbye to the tweets,” in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump.

Buttigieg also vowed support for public school teachers, to act on climate change, and to use the presidency for the “empowerment and the unification of the American people.”

As polls wrap up before the Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg is currently sitting in third place, neck and neck with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Ahead of him is Senator Bernie Sanders in first place, and Former Vice President Joe Biden in second.

