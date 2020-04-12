USA: Cafe gives meals to needy on Easter Sunday as country battles COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In spite of the COVID-19 epidemic that has shuttered his cafe doors, Bill Clanton felt he needed to give back to those who are suffering more than himself this Easter.

The co-owner of the Delights Artisan Cafe in Barnegat Township, New Jersey spent his Sunday filling takeaway ham dinners that the cafe will be giving out for free.

“Why just sit around and watch the news and wonder what’s going to happen next, or wait for somebody to do it for us…if we have the ability to do it, let’s do it. And we’re going to feed some people today,” said Clanton.

The cafe asked for donations and told their community they would make as many dinners as demand and donations allowed.

According to data collecting by Johns Hopkins University, over 500,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States alone, making it by far the country with the most confirmed infections.

