-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Cafe gives meals to needy on Easter Sunday as country battles COVID-19
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
In spite of the COVID-19 epidemic that has shuttered his cafe doors, Bill Clanton felt he needed to give back to those who are suffering more than himself this Easter.
The co-owner of the Delights Artisan Cafe in Barnegat Township, New Jersey spent his Sunday filling takeaway ham dinners that the cafe will be giving out for free.
“Why just sit around and watch the news and wonder what’s going to happen next, or wait for somebody to do it for us…if we have the ability to do it, let’s do it. And we’re going to feed some people today,” said Clanton.
The cafe asked for donations and told their community they would make as many dinners as demand and donations allowed.
According to data collecting by Johns Hopkins University, over 500,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States alone, making it by far the country with the most confirmed infections.
Video ID: 20200412-028
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200412-028
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly