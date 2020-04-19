USA: California lockdown forces Russian Olympic swimming champion to train on her kitchen table

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian competitive swimmer Yuliya Efimova trained on her kitchen table during the lockdown in Los Angeles, as seen in a social media video from April 9.

Efimova can be seen performing flexibility exercises as well as simulating various swimming styles while laying on her table.

In a comment accompanying the video, she wrote, “Swimming on land or in the kitchen. Everything new is long-forgotten old! Catch a few exercises for swimming on land, so to speak.”

Yuliya Efimova is a three-time Olympic medalist in 2012 and 2016, a six-time world champion, a seven-time European champion and an honoured master of sports in Russia.

