USA: California lockdown forces Russian Olympic swimming champion to train on her kitchen table
Mandatory Credit: @pryanya93
Russian competitive swimmer Yuliya Efimova trained on her kitchen table during the lockdown in Los Angeles, as seen in a social media video from April 9.
Efimova can be seen performing flexibility exercises as well as simulating various swimming styles while laying on her table.
In a comment accompanying the video, she wrote, “Swimming on land or in the kitchen. Everything new is long-forgotten old! Catch a few exercises for swimming on land, so to speak.”
Yuliya Efimova is a three-time Olympic medalist in 2012 and 2016, a six-time world champion, a seven-time European champion and an honoured master of sports in Russia.
Video ID: 20200419-025
