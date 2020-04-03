USA: Captain who sought help for coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier removed by US Navy

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Navy aircraft carrier Captain Brett Crozier has been fired for raising the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak, as announced by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly announced on Thursday at a conference in Virginia.

Modly complained that the letter that was sent for sent from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Captain Brett Crozier “was sent over non-secure, unclassified email,” and added that, “it wasn’t just sent up to the chain of command, it was sent in copy to a broad array of other people,” as well as outside the chain of command.

Acting Navy Secretary said that “the captain’s actions made his sailors, their families and many in the public believe that his letter was the only reason help from our larger navy family was forthcoming, which was hardly the case.”

Modly concluded that the captain had allowed “the complexity of his challenge with the COVID breakout” on the ship to “overwhelm his ability to act professionally,” and added that “acting professionally was what was need most at the time.”

“For these reasons, I lost confidence in his ability to continue to lead that warship,” said Modly, who added that “relieving of him of command was in the best interest for the United States’ navy and nation.”

In a statement responding to the Navy’s decision, the Democratic leaders of the House Armed Services Committee said “Throwing the commanding officer overboard without a thorough investigation is not going to solve the growing crisis aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.”

The aircraft carrier has around 5,000 crew members on-board, of whom 3,000 will be quarantined off the ship, according to the Navy. The ship has more than 100 sailors who have been tested positive for the virus, but are not being hospitalised yet.

