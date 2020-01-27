-
USA: Champion boxer and rabbi teaches self-defence in the wake of anti-Semitic attacks
A former boxing world champion and rabbi Yuri Foreman has been giving self-defence classes to members of Brooklyn’s Jewish community in the wake of recent waves of anti-Semitic attacks. One such session was filmed in New York on Sunday.
“Doesn’t matter on skin colour or religion or whatever, we are all susceptible sometimes to get attacked at some point of our lives. And it gives us this vital information on how to defend ourselves and get out of here,” he said.
Foreman is giving classes at the famous Gleason’s Gym, where Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson trained.
“Historically Jews have been unfortunately perceived as victims and not fighting back, but the contrary is true. Jews for the most part are fantastic fighters. We have, teaching this class, Yuri Foreman who is a world champion and has showed the world that Jews can fight since the time of the Maccabees,” said
The New York Police Department estimates that 229 anti-Semitic attacks occurred in New York City last year.
