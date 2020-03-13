USA: Chelsea Manning released from prison – Alexandria Sheriff

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A federal judge has ordered that American whistleblower and former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning be released from jail in Virginia on Thursday evening.

“Chelsea Manning has been released from the Alexandria Adult Detention Centre. She is no longer in the custody of the Alexandria Sheriff’s office,” announced Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne outside the centre.

Footage shows cars leaving the Alexandria adult detention centre after the announcement of her release was made public.

Her release comes a day after Manning received medical attention after an attempted suicide, according to her lawyers.

Manning served seven years of a military sentence for leaking US military and diplomatic documents to Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks organisation. Former US President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in 2017. She was jailed again in March 2019 for contempt of court for refusing to testify against Wikileaks and Julian Assange.

Video ID: 20200313-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200313-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly