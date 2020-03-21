USA: Chief US immunologist Fauci facepalms when Trump talks of “deep state”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, was seen doing a facepalm during US President Donald Trump’s briefing at the White House in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The US president told reporters that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has to return to the State Department, before adding “or as they call it, the ‘deep state department’.”

Dr. Fauci then reacted by concealing his face with his hand, while he was standing behind Trump.

