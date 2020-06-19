USA: China attempting to “drive a wedge” between US and Europe, says Pompeo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Speaking via video call from Orange County California as part of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020 on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the threats China poses to global institutions and democracy, calling the country a “rogue actor” in international affairs.

“It’s pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns to undermine our governments, to drive a wedge between the United States and Europe, and is saddling developing nations with debt and dependency,” Pompeo said.

He added that it was necessary to take off the “golden blinders” of economic cooperation with China and view every investment from China “with suspicion.”

The Secretary of State framed the “choice” between the US and China as a false dilemma, instead labelling the commitments being between “freedom and tyranny,” in reference to areas such as US efforts to dissuade Europe from adopting technology from Chinese company Huawei.

