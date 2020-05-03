-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: “Claws in my neck” – saxophone player tells his story of COVID-19 survival
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mark Vinci, a musician and professor at The Julliard School, usually uses his pipes to blow on his saxophone. But after coming down with a 101 fever, he soon found himself unable to breathe.
“When you can’t breathe you have two choices. You either start doing jumping jacks and try to spit it out, or you do the reverse. So I curled up in a ball in a foetal position and started breathing really really low,” said Vinci, recounting the story of his long illness.
After days of incapacitation, he and his wife, Jan, went to the emergency room only to find out he was suffering from COVID-19. Jan was immediately asked to leave the hospital and forced to wait out Mark’s recovery.
“I was so upset because I actually knew how bad it was, and I wondered if I would ever see him again,” said Jan.
Both Mark and his wife have tried to make light of the illness by sharing positivity with their community, meeting new neighbours during lockdown and playing music for the whole block from their windows.
“I just play a few little things for them to tell them how much I appreciate what it is that they’re doing,” said Mark, seen in footage playing tunes on his trumpet.
The state of New York has seen more cases of coronavirus than any other US state, and the death toll in New York City alone is one-fifth of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the country.
Video ID: 20200502-042
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200502-042
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly