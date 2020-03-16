USA: Coronavirus frenzy shopping at Costco draws large crowds

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In a panic-induced state amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in the US, people lined outside a Costco retail shop in San Francisco to purchase supplies on Monday.

The White House on Monday recommended people not to gather in groups bigger than 10 as the number of infected climb in the country.

