USA: Coronavirus leaves New York City’s tourist hot spots deserted

Footage filmed on Sunday shows nearly-deserted Midtown Manhattan in New York City following restrictions on public life announced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurants, theatres, shops and casinos closed as of Monday in New York City, while gatherings of more than 50 people were banned.

According to the latest data provided by health officials, New York has 15,168 confirmed cases which are roughly five percent of coronavirus cases worldwide and 114 deaths.

Earlier on Sunday, US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for the coronavirus, after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive.

