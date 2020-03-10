-
USA: Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship enters Oakland port
The coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship was finally allowed to dock in the port of Oakland, California on Monday, after five days of sailing off the US’ west coast.
Footage shows the ship approaching the dock as local press reported a large media presence and a handful of curious residents greeted the ship as it arrived.
The 951-foot Grand Princess, which had reportedly almost 3,500 people on board, was on its way back to California from Hawaii when 19 crew members tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in addition to two passengers.
Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 600 in the US amid a global outbreak exceeding 113,500 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths as of Monday.
