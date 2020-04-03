-
USA: COVID-19-hit cruise ship Zandaam docks in Florida
The coronavirus-hit Zaandam cruise ship docked in Florida’s Port of Everglades, Thursday.
Dale Holness, Broward County mayor said that “1,200 of the guests who are deemed well and fit to travel” were expected to disembark. At least 26 people with coronavirus-like symptoms will reportedly remain onboard.
The Zaandam has been stranded at sea for over two weeks after several Latin American countries refused to let the cruise liner dock. The Rotterdam ship which was sent on a rescue operation to evacuate some of the healthy passengers was allowed to dock too.
Four people have reportedly died on the ship in previous days, with dozens of the 1,800 passengers on board reporting symptoms linked to the deadly virus.
US President Donald Trump appealed to the Florida governor “to do the right thing” by allowing the ship to dock in Florida, after several South American countries refused it entry.
