USA: ‘Day of Rage’ car-honking protest in SF slams Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank
Pro-Palestine protesters joined a car-honking rally in front of the Israeli consulate in San Francisco on Wednesday, to condemn Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank territories.
The protesters were filmed sticking out of the car windows, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans, on their way towards the Israeli consulate.
Similar protests took place in New York City, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
Israel’s planned annexation of territory and Jewish West Bank settlements has been slammed by many countries in the international community.
