USA: Democratic Massachusetts Senator Warren holds campaign rally in Iowa”s Cedar Rapids
Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat and the US Senator from Massachusetts, held her campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, days before the Iowa caucuses.
“You recognise, there’s a lot of danger out there and a lot of danger you can’t control. I believe that it is the job of the president of the United States of America to keep our people safe. And I will do everything I can to do that,” promised Warren.
Warren was supported by Ayanna Pressley, also a Democrat and the US Representative for Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district. Pressley spoke to the audience, describing Warren as “the starkest contrast to the current occupant of the White House.”
Iowa’s caucuses for US presidential elections are scheduled for February 3.
