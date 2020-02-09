USA: Democratic Party candidates make final push ahead of New Hampshire caucus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The US Democratic Party presidential candidates rallied in front of thousands of supporters at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

They called for unity and the urgent need to defeat President Donald Trump in their speeches on stage.

“We are for creating an American experience where your race has no bearing on your health or your wealth or your experience with law enforcement. That is the America we must build together,” said Pete Buttigieg.

“Now is the time for us to come together to end the divisiveness, the racism, the lying, the homophobia, the xenophobia, the religious bigotry of the Trump administration,” said Bernie Sanders.

Polls suggest Sanders and Buttigieg were the leading candidates to emerge from Iowa caucuses earlier this week. The New Hampshire caucus is set to take place on February 11.

Video ID: 20200209-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly