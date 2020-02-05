USA: Democrats fire opening shots ahead of Senate impeachment vote

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Senior Democrats Chuck Schumer and Doug Jones laid out the case against Donald Trump ahead of a vote on impeachment largely expected to acquit the US President in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Schumer, who leads the Democratic caucus in the Senate as House Minority Leader, took Trump to task over his State of the Union address to Congress last night.

“This president just lies,” said Schumer, referring to claims that the White House would protect those with pre-existing health conditions.

For his part, Alabama Senator Jones accused Trump of having “abused the great power of his office for his personal gain.”

The Senate is expected to vote against removing Trump from office. A two-thirds majority is required from the Republican-controlled upper chamber.

Video ID: 20200205-038

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200205-038

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly