USA: Democrats slam McConnell’s initial impeachment trial proposals

Senate Minority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer commented on the initial proposals for US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial made by Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, accusing him of wanting the trial with no evidence included. Schumer made his comments during a press conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

“McConnell seems to want a trial with no existing evidence and no new evidence, no evidence, you can understand why, it’s because he is afraid of evidence, so is President Trump so are the president’s men, a trial with no evidence is not a trial at all, it’s a cover up,” Schumer said.

The rules proposed in the beginning could have hampered the presentation of the evidence as 24 hours of legal arguments were supposed to be made in just two days. McConnel changed the rules later, so that each side has 24 hours to present its position within three days.

Trump is facing an impeachment trial over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is expected to be acquitted due to the Republican majority in the Senate.

