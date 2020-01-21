-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Democrats slam McConnell’s initial impeachment trial proposals
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Senate Minority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer commented on the initial proposals for US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial made by Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, accusing him of wanting the trial with no evidence included. Schumer made his comments during a press conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
“McConnell seems to want a trial with no existing evidence and no new evidence, no evidence, you can understand why, it’s because he is afraid of evidence, so is President Trump so are the president’s men, a trial with no evidence is not a trial at all, it’s a cover up,” Schumer said.
The rules proposed in the beginning could have hampered the presentation of the evidence as 24 hours of legal arguments were supposed to be made in just two days. McConnel changed the rules later, so that each side has 24 hours to present its position within three days.
Trump is facing an impeachment trial over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is expected to be acquitted due to the Republican majority in the Senate.
Video ID: 20200121-063
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200121-063
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly