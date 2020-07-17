-
EU leaders look for agreement over historic recovery plan - 16 mins ago
-
Fresh Covid-19 outbreaks lead to local lockdowns worldwide - 54 mins ago
-
Israel: Protesters camp outside Netanyahu’s residence to demand his resignation - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain: Bars, restaurants and shops close in Majorca’s famous party strip - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Democrats want to “destroy” suburbs – Trump - about 1 hour ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands flood Sofia for eighth day of anti-govt. protests - about 1 hour ago
-
US leaders wrangle over mask use as new daily Covid-19 cases smash records - about 1 hour ago
-
Ireland’s Mother and Baby Scandal (Part 2) | People and Power - 2 hours ago
-
EU leaders to battle over bailout terms at first face-to-face summit in five months - 5 hours ago
-
Greece: Hundreds flood Thessaloniki protesting demo law - 6 hours ago
USA: Democrats want to “destroy” suburbs – Trump
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wanting to “destroy” the suburbs, during a speech held at White House South Lawn, in Washington D.C., on Thursday.
“The Democrats in D.C. have been and want to, at a much higher level, abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs by placing far left Washington bureaucrats in charge of local zoning decisions,” said Trump, before adding that his opponents want to “eliminate single family zoning.”
“Your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise. Joe Biden and his bosses from the radical left want to significantly multiply what they’re doing now. And what will be the end result is you will totally destroy the beautiful suburbs,” he continued.
Trump also said his will be discussing the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule next week. The AFFH was enacted in 2015 to bolster the Fair Housing Act, which prohibited the sale, rental, and financing of homes based on race, religion, national origin or sex.
The US president also accused Democrats and BLM protesters of wanting to take statues of prominent American figures down.
“They want George Washington out. They want Thomas Jefferson out. They want Abraham Lincoln out. They want abolitionists out. They don’t know what they want. They just want to destroy our country,” he said.
Video ID: 20200717-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200717-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly