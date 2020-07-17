USA: Democrats want to “destroy” suburbs – Trump

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wanting to “destroy” the suburbs, during a speech held at White House South Lawn, in Washington D.C., on Thursday.

“The Democrats in D.C. have been and want to, at a much higher level, abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs by placing far left Washington bureaucrats in charge of local zoning decisions,” said Trump, before adding that his opponents want to “eliminate single family zoning.”

“Your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise. Joe Biden and his bosses from the radical left want to significantly multiply what they’re doing now. And what will be the end result is you will totally destroy the beautiful suburbs,” he continued.

Trump also said his will be discussing the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule next week. The AFFH was enacted in 2015 to bolster the Fair Housing Act, which prohibited the sale, rental, and financing of homes based on race, religion, national origin or sex.

The US president also accused Democrats and BLM protesters of wanting to take statues of prominent American figures down.

“They want George Washington out. They want Thomas Jefferson out. They want Abraham Lincoln out. They want abolitionists out. They don’t know what they want. They just want to destroy our country,” he said.

