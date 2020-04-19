USA: Demonstrators lay “body bags” outside Trump NYC hotel in protest over COVID-19 response

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters laid fake body bags in the road outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City on Saturday, to protest US President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“He is completely incompetent at his job. He tries to pretend like it’s 1980s board room, and it’s not. You do not gamble with people’s lives. That is morally bankrupt. Granted, he barely had any morals to begin with, but still,” said Vanessa, a protester.

Christian, another protester, said, “He is using this virus as a pretext. If we don’t stand up now we may not have a democracy. He may use this as a way of fully putting a fascist agenda, which is anti-women’s rights, which is anti-free speech, which denies that there’s climate change in the same way that he denied there was an issue with this virus until it was too late. Until it was locked in.”

“All of this things have lead to more deaths, more illnesses, more economic damage. If it wasn’t for the Trump-Pence regime we wouldn’t be anywhere near this bad. That’s why we’re out here; to draw attention to that. And we’re going to keep drawing attention to that,” he added.

The US has reported over 736,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, while at least 38,000 people have died with the virus, reports suggest.

