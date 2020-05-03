USA: Demonstrators pack Minnesota capitol to protest stay-at-home order

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered in cars and trucks as they drove around the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul honking their horns, on Saturday, to protest the extended stay-at-home order put in place by Governor Tim Walz.

While some US states begin returning to business as usual, Minnesota’s Governor has planned a measured reopen to prevent further spikes in COVID-19 cases. Protesters rejected Walz’s measures, claiming they are causing the state to suffer even more harm via heightened suicide rates due to the economic impact of the shutdown.

“I know six people now that have committed suicide. One right down in downtown St. Paul here, they jumped right out of a building,” said one protester from his car window.

“I mean I don’t know why they don’t publish those [suicide rate] numbers. I think they’re afraid because then you would have a million people down here,” he went on to claim.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is set to last until May 18th, but that is nowhere near soon enough for the demonstrators at Saturday’s rally. “We want the economy opened up, please don’t destroy our lives any more than what you already have,” said St. Paul resident and protester Becky.

The State of Minnesota has reported 6,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 395 people having died with the virus thus far. Nationwide the number of cases has passed 1,130,000 and and more than 66,000 people have died, according to figures gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

