USA: Disneyland closes in California due to coronavirus outbreak

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park closed on Friday as part of precautionary measures by the Disney company to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Anaheim, Southern California.

While there were no reported cases of COVID-19 at the resort, the company announced the closure, which is set to last until the end of March, as a measure “in the best interest of our guests and employees,” on the resort’s website.

Footage shows visitors leaving the resort and expressing their feelings about the decision.

“We came from Arizona for a performance that was scheduled for tomorrow so it’s just quite upsetting that it happened one day before we had a chance to do our performance,” a performer commented.

“I understand they have to do what they have to do, but, it’s just sad,” she added.

A couple visiting from Peru accepted the conditions saying that they were in the public interest.

“I think it’s necessary because a lot of people from all over the world come here and it’s very dangerous for all of us,” they said.

The Disneyland Resort’s hotels will remain open until Monday 16 to give guests flexibility to make any necessary travel arrangements while departing.

Disney has also announced that its cruise line would be suspending operations on Sunday, with its parks in Florida and Paris also being closed, while its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed in January.

