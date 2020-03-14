-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Disneyland closes in California due to coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park closed on Friday as part of precautionary measures by the Disney company to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Anaheim, Southern California.
While there were no reported cases of COVID-19 at the resort, the company announced the closure, which is set to last until the end of March, as a measure “in the best interest of our guests and employees,” on the resort’s website.
Footage shows visitors leaving the resort and expressing their feelings about the decision.
“We came from Arizona for a performance that was scheduled for tomorrow so it’s just quite upsetting that it happened one day before we had a chance to do our performance,” a performer commented.
“I understand they have to do what they have to do, but, it’s just sad,” she added.
A couple visiting from Peru accepted the conditions saying that they were in the public interest.
“I think it’s necessary because a lot of people from all over the world come here and it’s very dangerous for all of us,” they said.
The Disneyland Resort’s hotels will remain open until Monday 16 to give guests flexibility to make any necessary travel arrangements while departing.
Disney has also announced that its cruise line would be suspending operations on Sunday, with its parks in Florida and Paris also being closed, while its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed in January.
Video ID: 20200314-023
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200314-023
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly