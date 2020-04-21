USA: DJI sinks more than 2.4% as oil prices plunge

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: NYSE

Footage from the New York City Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 2,44%, as US oil prices plummet to below zero for the first time, Monday.

The price of the oil barrel goes negative for the first time in history as the deepening economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis left traders desperate to avoid taking delivery of physical crude.

Mandatory credit: NYSE

Video ID: 20200420-065

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-065

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly