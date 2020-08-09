-
Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll - 2 hours ago
-
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 2 hours ago
-
Macron condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Niger, vows to fight ‘terrorist groups in the Sahel region’ - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests - 6 hours ago
-
Seven killed in floods after torrential downpours on Greek island - 11 hours ago
-
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 11 hours ago
-
200809_NWSU_12820610_12820802_72000_223302_en - 11 hours ago
-
LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow - 11 hours ago
-
Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger, local governor says - 11 hours ago
USA: Dozens defy social distancing measures in religious and counter protest in Portland
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of people gathered at Waterfront Park near Hawthorne Bridge in Portland on Saturday, to participate in a religious event. A counter demo, organised by the Black Lives Matter movement also assembled.
Attendees at the “Let Us Worship” was reportedly organised to defy social distancing measures, which have been in place since March in order to prohibit the spread of coronavirus. Participants could be seen not wearing masks and hugging each other. A baptising ritual also could be seen.
Some of the BLM members accused the religious event attendees of being “racist,” and criticised them for not wearing masks.
The US surpassed five millon confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday.
Video ID: 20200809-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200809-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly