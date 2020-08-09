USA: Dozens defy social distancing measures in religious and counter protest in Portland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of people gathered at Waterfront Park near Hawthorne Bridge in Portland on Saturday, to participate in a religious event. A counter demo, organised by the Black Lives Matter movement also assembled.

Attendees at the “Let Us Worship” was reportedly organised to defy social distancing measures, which have been in place since March in order to prohibit the spread of coronavirus. Participants could be seen not wearing masks and hugging each other. A baptising ritual also could be seen.

Some of the BLM members accused the religious event attendees of being “racist,” and criticised them for not wearing masks.

The US surpassed five millon confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

