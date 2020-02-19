USA: Drone footage captures flood waters flowing from Mississippi reservoir

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The water rushed from the Ross Barnett Reservoir under a bridge on Spill Way Road into the Pearl River, resulting in area floods near Jackson, Mississippi, footage released on Monday shows.

In the footage, vehicles can be seen driving through a swamped part of the bridge, as flood waters rush underneath.

Authorities have been forced to release the water of the reservoir after it reached capacity to deal with torrential rains and elevated water levels.

The Ross Barnett Reservoir is a 130 km2-lake (33,000-acre) that provides drinking water to its population, managed by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

