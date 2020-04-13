USA: Eerie drone footage shows temporary New Orleans coronavirus hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Drone footage obtained by Ruptly shows the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre, which has been converted into a coronavirus hospital. The footage, filmed on Friday, also shows an eerily quiet French Quarter, which is normally bustling with people.

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre reportedly has space for 2,000 patients. It is the US’s largest exhibition hall and also hosted Hurricane Katrina survivors.

New Orleans is facing a crisis as a reported 20 percent of residents live in poverty. The state of Louisiana is currently under lockdown as the rate of infections increases steeply each day.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, the US is the country most affected by the coronavirus, with over 557,500 cases and over 22,000 fatalities related to the virus.

Video ID: 20200413-010

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-010

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly