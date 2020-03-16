-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Egyptian-Americans hold protest against Ethiopian dam filling
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Members of Egyptian-American community demonstrated outside the White House in Washington DC on Sunday against Ethiopia’s plans to complete the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project ahead of schedule.
“There was an agreement that they were going to fill the dam over 7 years, this way it doesn’t affect the countries that are north of that dam namely Sudan and Egypt but the Ethiopian government has decided that they want to fill the dam starting July without reaching an agreement,” said Adla Karim, a protester.
“I think Egypt has always been considered as the heart of Africa and we respect very much the citizens of Ethiopia. We don’t mind that they can have their own dam but they have to consider that, on the other hand, the Egyptians also have something to say. We respect all the media that came to attend this event and we’re looking forward for peace for all the world,” said Ahmed Mahem, another protester.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam also known as GERD is a gravity dam project in Ethiopia near the Egyptian border. Under construction since April of 2011, the project was criticised for its environmental and social impacts.
Ethiopia rejected Egypt’s warning about filling the dam before a deal is signed by all sides.
Video ID: 20200316-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly