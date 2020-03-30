USA: Emergency field hospital goes up in NYC”s Central Park

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In an attempt to increase the number of hospital beds in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic, works to set up an emergency field hospital in the city’s iconic Central Park began on Sunday.

Footage filmed at the Big Apple’s famous landmark shows tents being set up as workers carry beams and others inspect drains. Ambulances parked near the area could also be spotted.

According to reports, Mount Sinai Hospital alongside a humanitarian aid organisation decided to team up setting up the tents that are expected to have 70 regular beds and 10 ICU ones for COVID-19 patients.

According to the recent data published by the World Health Organisation, the US has registered 103,321 cases of the coronavirus with 1,668 deaths.

