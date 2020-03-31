USA: Emergency field hospital in Central Park prepares to receive COVID-19 patients

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An emergency field hospital was set up in Central Park’s East Meadow in New York City, footage filmed on Tuesday shows.

The temporary hospital was built in a partnership between Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization and Mount Sinai Health System, a network of hospitals based in New York City.

The hospital will have a total of 68 beds as well as a respiratory unit and an intensive care unit. Doctors and nurses trained in infectious diseases will also be deployed on a rotating basis.

New York City is one of the main epicenters of the global coronavirus pandemic with over 33,000 confirmed cases and 776 deaths according to data from John Hopkins University.

