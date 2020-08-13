-
USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on - 3 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in Europe: Concern as infections surge in France, Germany and Spain - 3 hours ago
-
DR Congo: World champion bodybuilder Hondi Rugenge helps fighting poverty - 3 hours ago
-
Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony - 3 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern) - 3 hours ago
-
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest - 3 hours ago
-
‘Light in the darkness’: Baby George born amid Beirut blast wreckage - 4 hours ago
-
Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz - 5 hours ago
USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Emergency services have been dispatched in Los Angeles and California highway patrol has introduced roadblocks after a brush fire in LA County quickly burned over 10,000 acres and sent up a giant ball of smoke on Wednesday.
“Today, at approximately 3:00 PM (11:00 PM GMT) on the 12th of August there was a dispatch for a fire near the area of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes,” confirmed California highway patrol officer Jay Helble.
Approximately 100 homes were evacuated. The L.A Red Cross announced that it organised an evacuation point at a local high school where evacuated residents would be able to stay in their parked cars.
“The fire did spread extremely, extremely quickly. From where it began is approximately eight miles (12.8 km) south of here. And now it has already reached the road that we are actually standing on right now,” explained Helble.
Thus far, there have been no reports of injuries or damaged homes.
Video ID: 20200813-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200813-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly