USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Emergency services have been dispatched in Los Angeles and California highway patrol has introduced roadblocks after a brush fire in LA County quickly burned over 10,000 acres and sent up a giant ball of smoke on Wednesday.

“Today, at approximately 3:00 PM (11:00 PM GMT) on the 12th of August there was a dispatch for a fire near the area of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes,” confirmed California highway patrol officer Jay Helble.

Approximately 100 homes were evacuated. The L.A Red Cross announced that it organised an evacuation point at a local high school where evacuated residents would be able to stay in their parked cars.

“The fire did spread extremely, extremely quickly. From where it began is approximately eight miles (12.8 km) south of here. And now it has already reached the road that we are actually standing on right now,” explained Helble.

Thus far, there have been no reports of injuries or damaged homes.

Video ID: 20200813-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200813-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly