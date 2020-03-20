-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Emergency vehicles seen in Hasidic neighbourhood as officials warn about coronavirus surge
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Over 100 members of Hasidic community tested positive for having the coronavirus in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, New York City, as media reports, with officials warning community medics about the situation. Footage shot on Thursday shows members of the community as well as emergency and police vehicles.
According to media quoting New York City Health Department officials, up to 80 per cent of those living in the neighborhood may have been exposed to the virus already.
“They get more infected faster because they are a closed community. They’re not everywhere, they just stay in one spot,” explained a local resident of the area, Donald Jean Pierre.
The exact number of those suffering from the coronavirus in the neighbourhood has not yet been presented.
Video ID: 20200320-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly