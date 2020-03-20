USA: Emergency vehicles seen in Hasidic neighbourhood as officials warn about coronavirus surge

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Over 100 members of Hasidic community tested positive for having the coronavirus in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, New York City, as media reports, with officials warning community medics about the situation. Footage shot on Thursday shows members of the community as well as emergency and police vehicles.

According to media quoting New York City Health Department officials, up to 80 per cent of those living in the neighborhood may have been exposed to the virus already.

“They get more infected faster because they are a closed community. They’re not everywhere, they just stay in one spot,” explained a local resident of the area, Donald Jean Pierre.

The exact number of those suffering from the coronavirus in the neighbourhood has not yet been presented.

