USA: Eric Trump blasts Biden and Harris during visit to Milwaukee Police Association

US President Donald Trump’s son Eric blasted presumptive Democratic Candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden and his selected running mate Senator Kamala Harris during a visit to the Milwaukee Police Association on Tuesday.

Trump said that his father “is running against total incompetence,” further explaining that Biden has been a politician for 47 years, yet blamed the country’s problem on the current president.

He then blasted Kamala Harris for even accepting the nomination after her previous statements about Biden, saying “when Kamala Harris got the nomination, I don’t know how they somehow conveniently forgot that three months ago she was calling him [Biden] a racist, saying she believed his sexual accusers.”

Trump also vowed full support to police and law enforcement in the wake of weeks of protests and riots after the killing of African American George Floyd, who died while in police custody. His death sparks calls to defund or disband police forces throughout the country.

“We are going to strip the money from the cops and give it to a social worker and that social worker is going take care of that bank robber? Guys, it’s fundamentally crazy. It is absolutely crazy, and I am telling you, we are on the right side of this issue,” he said.

Trump’s visit comes as the 2020 Democratic Convention was being held, albeit mostly in an online format, in Milwaukee.

