-
USA: Extinction Rebellion activists rally on Hollywood hills ahead Oscar Awards
Dozens of Extinction Rebellion climate activists staged a march and die-in demonstration at the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, on Saturday, on the eve of the 92nd Oscar Award Ceremony.
The protesters marched with banners and flags up the Hollywood hills to stage a die-in beneath the world-renowned sign, attempting to catch the attention of the entertainment industry’s elite and use their platform to advocate for the environment.
Video ID: 20200209-005
