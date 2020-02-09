USA: Extinction Rebellion activists rally on Hollywood hills ahead Oscar Awards

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of Extinction Rebellion climate activists staged a march and die-in demonstration at the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, on Saturday, on the eve of the 92nd Oscar Award Ceremony.

The protesters marched with banners and flags up the Hollywood hills to stage a die-in beneath the world-renowned sign, attempting to catch the attention of the entertainment industry’s elite and use their platform to advocate for the environment.

Video ID: 20200209-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly