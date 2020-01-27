USA: Fans mourn basketball legend Kobe Bryant”s death

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

LA Lakers fans held an impromptu memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside their home stadium the Staples Center on Monday.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, near Calabasas on Sunday.

According to preliminary information released by the authorities, Bryant’s helicopter crashed due to bad weather conditions.

Widely regarded as on of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career at the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and winning the 2008 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

