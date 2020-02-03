USA: Fans of San Francisco 49ers cheer on for their team at Super Bowl

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of 49ers fans gathered in San Francisco on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl 2020. Tensions ran high during the sporting event, while 49ers fans kept cheering on until the end of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took to the field to compete for the most prestigious prize in American Football – the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The team from Kansas City beat the rivals to claim the title for the first time in 50 years,

The Super Bowl is the most viewed television event in the US and second only to the Champions League final in terms of overall worldwide viewership for an annual sporting event.

