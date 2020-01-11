USA: Feminist flash mob sings “the rapist is you” outside Weinstein trial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Feminist activists held a demonstration outside the criminal courthouse in Lower Manhattan, New York City, as the film producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape case continued on Friday.

The activists performed the viral Chilean anti-femicide song ‘the rapist is you’ in both the original version and translated into English.

“We are at this location today because it’s very symbolic of everything that is happening in our justice system”, adding that “we are here in protest of him [Harvey Weinstein] but also in protest of the American judicial system which seems to have no honour or respect for women,” said Amber Tamblyn, one of the protesters

As as 100 women have accused Weinstein of rape, sexual assault or harassment. The former film producer is on trial for allegedly raping a in a hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006. In case the accusations are confirmed, the Hollywood film producer would face a life sentence.

Video ID: 20200110-046

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-046

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly