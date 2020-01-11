-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Feminist flash mob sings “the rapist is you” outside Weinstein trial
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Feminist activists held a demonstration outside the criminal courthouse in Lower Manhattan, New York City, as the film producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape case continued on Friday.
The activists performed the viral Chilean anti-femicide song ‘the rapist is you’ in both the original version and translated into English.
“We are at this location today because it’s very symbolic of everything that is happening in our justice system”, adding that “we are here in protest of him [Harvey Weinstein] but also in protest of the American judicial system which seems to have no honour or respect for women,” said Amber Tamblyn, one of the protesters
As as 100 women have accused Weinstein of rape, sexual assault or harassment. The former film producer is on trial for allegedly raping a in a hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006. In case the accusations are confirmed, the Hollywood film producer would face a life sentence.
Video ID: 20200110-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly